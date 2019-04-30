Analysts Expect Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.69 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) will report sales of $2.69 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Expedia Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.60 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.76 billion. Expedia Group posted sales of $2.51 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Expedia Group will report full year sales of $12.35 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.79 billion to $12.56 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $13.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.80 billion to $14.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Expedia Group.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The online travel company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.50. Expedia Group had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EXPE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Expedia Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 21st. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Expedia Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.94.

EXPE traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $129.84. 1,800,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,544,921. Expedia Group has a 12-month low of $108.11 and a 12-month high of $139.77. The company has a market cap of $18.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.99, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

In related news, insider Mark D. Okerstrom sold 5,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.80, for a total value of $701,330.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,669,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.17, for a total value of $6,258,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 462,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,942,444.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 123,759 shares of company stock valued at $15,794,981 over the last 90 days. 20.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,832,787 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $882,363,000 after acquiring an additional 250,021 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 3,379,276 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $440,928,000 after acquiring an additional 152,165 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,558,162 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $175,222,000 after acquiring an additional 104,159 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,385,819 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $156,112,000 after acquiring an additional 37,368 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,321,220 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $148,835,000 after acquiring an additional 555,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.88% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

