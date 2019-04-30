Analysts Expect Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (CPSS) to Post $0.14 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Consumer Portfolio Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.17. Consumer Portfolio Services reported earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Consumer Portfolio Services will report full year earnings of $0.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.71. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.69 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Consumer Portfolio Services.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The credit services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $88.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.65 million. Consumer Portfolio Services had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 5.88%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Consumer Portfolio Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. ValuEngine lowered Consumer Portfolio Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st.

Shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.52. The stock had a trading volume of 2,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,744. The company has a quick ratio of 14.27, a current ratio of 14.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.76. The firm has a market cap of $77.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.56. Consumer Portfolio Services has a fifty-two week low of $2.99 and a fifty-two week high of $4.65.

In related news, Director Brian Rayhill sold 24,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total transaction of $102,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,815.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 46.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPSS. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Consumer Portfolio Services during the first quarter valued at $88,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Consumer Portfolio Services during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in Consumer Portfolio Services by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 746,868 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after buying an additional 7,067 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Consumer Portfolio Services by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,850 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 5,476 shares during the period. 50.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Consumer Portfolio Services Company Profile

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It purchases and services retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. The company, through its automobile contract purchases, offers indirect financing to the customers of dealers with limited credit histories, low incomes, or past credit problems.

