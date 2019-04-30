Analysts Expect CarMax, Inc (KMX) Will Post Earnings of $1.47 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) to report earnings of $1.47 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for CarMax’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.37 and the highest is $1.58. CarMax reported earnings per share of $1.33 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 28th.

On average, analysts expect that CarMax will report full-year earnings of $5.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.85 to $5.31. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $5.82. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover CarMax.

Get CarMax alerts:

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KMX. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of CarMax from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Buckingham Research lifted their price target on shares of CarMax from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of CarMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Wedbush set a $70.00 price target on shares of CarMax and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.36.

Shares of NYSE KMX traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $77.59. 32,366 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,880,496. The stock has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.28. CarMax has a 12 month low of $55.24 and a 12 month high of $81.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11.

In related news, SVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 3,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.04, for a total transaction of $247,503.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,331 shares in the company, valued at $804,954.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric M. Margolin sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.74, for a total transaction of $1,554,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,160 shares in the company, valued at $2,733,338.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 383,655 shares of company stock worth $27,437,638. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in CarMax by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 215,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,077,000 after purchasing an additional 12,901 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in CarMax by 76.0% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 5,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in CarMax by 30.3% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in CarMax by 18.7% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 11,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in CarMax in the third quarter worth about $867,000.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

Recommended Story: How to read a candlestick chart



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CarMax (KMX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.