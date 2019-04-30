Analysts Anticipate Mongodb Inc (MDB) to Announce -$0.24 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) to report earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Mongodb’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.23) and the lowest is ($0.25). Mongodb posted earnings of ($0.43) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 44.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, June 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Mongodb will report full-year earnings of ($1.01) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.03) to ($0.98). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.25). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Mongodb.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $83.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.02 million. Mongodb had a negative net margin of 44.47% and a negative return on equity of 49.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MDB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mongodb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 target price (up previously from $91.00) on shares of Mongodb in a report on Thursday, February 28th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Mongodb in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Nomura set a $63.00 target price on shares of Mongodb and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Mongodb from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.08.

Shares of Mongodb stock opened at $137.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.94 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44. Mongodb has a 12-month low of $35.22 and a 12-month high of $154.80.

In other Mongodb news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 19,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.99, for a total transaction of $1,803,004.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin P. Ryan sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.55, for a total transaction of $3,037,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 227,108 shares of company stock valued at $27,033,321. 40.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in Mongodb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Mongodb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,633,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Mongodb by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,275,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,732,000 after purchasing an additional 586,841 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Mongodb by 1,628.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 599,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,918,000 after purchasing an additional 565,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Mongodb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,815,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.90% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

