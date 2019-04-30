Analysts Anticipate ICU Medical, Incorporated (ICUI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $321.05 Million

Equities research analysts expect ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI) to report sales of $321.05 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for ICU Medical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $317.80 million to $324.30 million. ICU Medical reported sales of $372.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that ICU Medical will report full year sales of $1.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.38 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ICU Medical.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.22. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 2.06%. The firm had revenue of $340.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.60 million.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. TheStreet cut ICU Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on ICU Medical from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.00.

In other news, Director Robert S. Swinney sold 1,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.65, for a total transaction of $343,527.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,576 shares in the company, valued at $3,889,558.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 5,277 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.31, for a total value of $1,225,899.87. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,058,825.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,970 shares of company stock worth $1,622,425 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new position in shares of ICU Medical during the fourth quarter valued at $254,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,660 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 47.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,480 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in shares of ICU Medical during the fourth quarter valued at $914,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 21,506 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,938,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ICUI traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $227.50. The company had a trading volume of 180,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,500. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37 and a beta of 0.74. ICU Medical has a one year low of $210.94 and a one year high of $321.70.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy, critical care, and oncology applications worldwide. It offers infusion therapy products comprising a tube running from a bottle or plastic bag containing a solution to a catheter inserted in a patient's vein.

