Analysts Anticipate Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH) to Post $1.03 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) to post earnings of $1.03 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.06 and the lowest is $1.00. Cognizant Technology Solutions reported earnings per share of $1.06 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will report full year earnings of $4.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.21 to $4.49. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.82 to $4.97. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cognizant Technology Solutions.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The information technology service provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 13.03%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on CTSH. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.00.

In related news, COO Srinivasan Veeraraghavachary sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $148,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,885,408. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Venkat Krishnaswamy sold 3,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.75, for a total value of $216,254.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $629,247.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,162 shares of company stock worth $3,542,788 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $366,248,000. Davis R M Inc. boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 343,102 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $21,780,000 after purchasing an additional 22,923 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 11,950 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 282,791 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $17,952,000 after purchasing an additional 14,166 shares in the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $72.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,403,691. The company has a market capitalization of $41.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a one year low of $59.47 and a one year high of $83.35.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

