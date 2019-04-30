Ameriprise Financial, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $4.29 Per Share (AMP)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) – Analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Ameriprise Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 25th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $4.29 for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Ameriprise Financial’s Q2 2020 earnings at $4.50 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $4.29 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $4.79 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $17.85 EPS.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 37.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.70 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on AMP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 31st. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Barclays raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.25.

NYSE AMP opened at $147.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.91. Ameriprise Financial has a 12 month low of $95.69 and a 12 month high of $153.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.10%.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, EVP Colin Moore sold 24,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.64, for a total transaction of $3,211,636.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,543,577.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 11.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,577,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,523,000 after acquiring an additional 263,728 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 9.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $1,848,000. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 2.2% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 575,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,908,000 after acquiring an additional 12,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 44.3% during the third quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 10,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. 85.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

