Amdocs Limited (DOX) Shares Bought by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 47.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,057 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lunia Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,647,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Amdocs by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,209,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,066,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543,698 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Amdocs by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,903,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $404,382,000 after acquiring an additional 456,936 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amdocs by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,031,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,162,000 after acquiring an additional 142,470 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in Amdocs by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 3,136,155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,807,000 after buying an additional 65,812 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DOX. BidaskClub lowered shares of Amdocs from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.20.

DOX stock opened at $54.38 on Tuesday. Amdocs Limited has a one year low of $52.60 and a one year high of $70.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.52.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 14.75%. Amdocs’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This is an increase from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.48%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Amdocs Limited (DOX) Shares Bought by Meeder Asset Management Inc.” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/30/amdocs-limited-dox-shares-bought-by-meeder-asset-management-inc.html.

Amdocs Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, pay TV, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support, as well as consumer experience and monetization, media and digital, enterprise and connected society, service-driven network, and services and agile operation solutions.

Read More: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX).

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.