Amc Networks (AMCX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 1st. Analysts expect Amc Networks to post earnings of $2.51 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. Amc Networks had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 187.32%. The firm had revenue of $772.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Amc Networks to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Amc Networks alerts:

AMCX opened at $60.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.81. Amc Networks has a fifty-two week low of $51.04 and a fifty-two week high of $69.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.01, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46.

In related news, EVP James Gallagher sold 7,000 shares of Amc Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.98, for a total value of $440,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,005,412.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 20.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMCX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Imperial Capital reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective (down from $56.00) on shares of Amc Networks in a report on Friday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Amc Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 21st. ValuEngine raised Amc Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Amc Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.83.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/30/amc-networks-amcx-scheduled-to-post-earnings-on-wednesday.html.

About Amc Networks

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

Further Reading: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Amc Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amc Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.