Altium Wealth Management LLC Has $687,000 Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF)

Altium Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 37,610,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,923,537,000 after buying an additional 4,702,523 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 14,894.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,213,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198,993 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,226,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,993,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,049 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,337,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $305,991,000 after purchasing an additional 654,057 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,882,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $377,298,000 after purchasing an additional 497,718 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $158.68 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $121.71 and a 12 month high of $158.96.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Altium Wealth Management LLC Has $687,000 Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/30/altium-wealth-management-llc-has-687000-holdings-in-ishares-russell-1000-growth-etf-iwf.html.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Article: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.