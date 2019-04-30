Alphabet Inc (GOOG) Shares Bought by BigSur Wealth Management LLC

BigSur Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,911 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 1.4% of BigSur Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. BigSur Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 97.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,027,936 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $51,643,016,000 after buying an additional 21,273,995 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 86,154.5% in the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 20,789,054 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,790,000 after buying an additional 20,764,952 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,492,447 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $23,263,651,000 after buying an additional 246,674 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,512,271 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,739,550,000 after buying an additional 202,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 587.2% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,885,216 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,636,889,000 after buying an additional 3,319,821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, VP Amie Thuener O’toole sold 89 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,112.66, for a total value of $99,026.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 39 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,182.00, for a total transaction of $46,098.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,124,054. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 759 shares of company stock valued at $890,683. 13.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $1,287.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $884.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.10, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $970.11 and a 52-week high of $1,289.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.89.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The information services provider reported $11.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.51 by $1.39. The firm had revenue of $36.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.36 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 47.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,399.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, January 14th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,366.85.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

