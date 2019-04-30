Alphabet Inc (GOOG) Position Lifted by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 65,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,897 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 1.7% of Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $67,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. First PREMIER Bank grew its stake in Alphabet by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in Alphabet by 471.4% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 40 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 440.0% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 54 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank grew its stake in Alphabet by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 90 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,399.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 1st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,366.85.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 38 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,124.90, for a total value of $42,746.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,021,445.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Amie Thuener O’toole sold 89 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,195.32, for a total value of $106,383.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,784.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 759 shares of company stock valued at $890,683 in the last ninety days. 13.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GOOG opened at $1,287.58 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $970.11 and a 52 week high of $1,289.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $884.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The information services provider reported $11.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.51 by $1.39. The firm had revenue of $36.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.36 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 22.47%. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 47.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Alphabet Inc (GOOG) Position Lifted by Dupont Capital Management Corp” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/30/alphabet-inc-goog-position-lifted-by-dupont-capital-management-corp.html.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Recommended Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.