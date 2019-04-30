Ally Financial Inc (ALLY) Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lowered its stake in shares of Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) by 1.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 79,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $2,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Ally Financial by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 83,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,901,000 after buying an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ally Financial by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 167,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,794,000 after buying an additional 17,200 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Ally Financial by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,149,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,056,000 after buying an additional 371,947 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in Ally Financial by 5.9% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 21,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Ally Financial by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter.

In other Ally Financial news, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 97,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $2,628,370.11. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 632,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,085,688.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 2,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.73, for a total transaction of $61,616.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 112,423 shares in the company, valued at $3,117,489.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Ally Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ally Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Ally Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Ally Financial to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ally Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.85.

ALLY opened at $29.98 on Tuesday. Ally Financial Inc has a one year low of $20.60 and a one year high of $30.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The company has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.36.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Ally Financial had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Ally Financial’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ally Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, April 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 10.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is presently 20.36%.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

