Akari Therapeutics (AKTX) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.50 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Akari Therapeutics PLC is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutics to treat orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The Company’s lead drug consist of Coversin is a recombinant small protein, which acts on complement component-C5, preventing release of C5a and formation of C5b-9. Akari Therapeutics PLC, formerly known as Celsus Therapeutics Plc, is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AKTX. ValuEngine raised Akari Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. B. Riley set a $7.00 target price on Akari Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ AKTX opened at $3.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.24 and a beta of -3.79. Akari Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.56 and a 12-month high of $9.20.

Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Akari Therapeutics will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Akari Therapeutics stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Akari Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:AKTX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 39,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Akari Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.88% of the company’s stock.

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of treatments for a range of rare and orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Coversin, a second-generation complement inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, guillain barré syndrome, and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome.

