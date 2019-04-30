Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (APD) Holdings Increased by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $4,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at $164,779,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 96.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,599,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $255,979,000 after purchasing an additional 785,837 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at $95,285,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 21,215.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 597,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,627,000 after purchasing an additional 594,680 shares during the period. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,274,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $203,928,000 after purchasing an additional 459,587 shares during the period. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Air Products & Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Bank of America cut Air Products & Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.92.

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $203.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.44 and a 52-week high of $204.17.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 18.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products & Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

