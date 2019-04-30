AeroVironment (AVAV) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $79.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.23% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “AeroVironment, Inc. designs, develops, produces, operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies, businesses and consumers. It operates through two segments: Unmanned Aircraft Systems, which focuses primarily on the design, development, production, support and operation of UAS and tactical missile systems that provide situational awareness, multi-band communications, force protection and other mission effects, and Efficient Energy Systems, which focuses primarily on the design, development, production, support and operation of electric energy systems. The Company supplies UAS, tactical missile systems and related services primarily to organizations within the United States Department of Defense. The Company also supplies charging systems and services for electric vehicles, and power cycling and test systems to commercial, consumer and government customers. It serves the U.S. Department of Defense, including the U.S. Army, Marine Corps, Special Operations Command, Air Force, and Navy. “

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on AVAV. ValuEngine raised AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. William Blair started coverage on AeroVironment in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $73.60 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded AeroVironment from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.60.

NASDAQ AVAV traded down $2.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.56. 248,253 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,310. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.48, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.33. AeroVironment has a fifty-two week low of $49.69 and a fifty-two week high of $121.32.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.21. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 17.48%. The company had revenue of $75.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AeroVironment will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

In other AeroVironment news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 15,987 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total transaction of $1,051,944.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 55,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,662,362.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 20,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.53, for a total transaction of $1,687,671.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 55,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,537,878.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,985 shares of company stock valued at $8,642,155 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVAV. IMS Capital Management acquired a new stake in AeroVironment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,496 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. 85.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company offers unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

