AeroVironment (AVAV) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. William Blair began coverage on AeroVironment in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $73.60 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded AeroVironment from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AeroVironment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVAV opened at $70.85 on Tuesday. AeroVironment has a 12-month low of $49.69 and a 12-month high of $121.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.33.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $75.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.30 million. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 17.48%. Equities research analysts predict that AeroVironment will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 15,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total transaction of $1,051,944.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 55,659 shares in the company, valued at $3,662,362.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 16,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.68, for a total value of $1,130,348.96. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 55,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,878,319.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 114,985 shares of company stock valued at $8,642,155. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IMS Capital Management purchased a new stake in AeroVironment in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AeroVironment in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in AeroVironment by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in AeroVironment by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,496 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in AeroVironment in the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company offers unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

