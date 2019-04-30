Aerohive Networks (HIVE) versus Digimarc (DMRC) Critical Survey

Aerohive Networks (NYSE:HIVE) and Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Aerohive Networks has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Digimarc has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Aerohive Networks and Digimarc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aerohive Networks -11.84% -78.97% -11.45% Digimarc -153.39% -49.05% -45.62%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Aerohive Networks and Digimarc’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aerohive Networks $154.91 million 1.23 -$18.34 million ($0.29) -11.62 Digimarc $21.19 million 17.61 -$32.51 million ($2.86) -10.75

Aerohive Networks has higher revenue and earnings than Digimarc. Aerohive Networks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Digimarc, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

58.8% of Aerohive Networks shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.4% of Digimarc shares are held by institutional investors. 26.1% of Aerohive Networks shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.4% of Digimarc shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Aerohive Networks and Digimarc, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aerohive Networks 0 1 0 0 2.00 Digimarc 0 0 2 0 3.00

Digimarc has a consensus price target of $38.50, suggesting a potential upside of 25.18%. Given Digimarc’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Digimarc is more favorable than Aerohive Networks.

Summary

Aerohive Networks beats Digimarc on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aerohive Networks

Aerohive Networks, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops cloud networking and enterprise Wi-Fi solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides hardware products, such as wireless access points, branch routers, and switches; tiered maintenance and support services comprising technical support, bug fixes, access to priority hardware replacement service, and unspecified upgrades; and Software as a Service subscriptions, including comparable maintenance and support services. Its cloud-based product comprises HiveManager, a network management application that features an updated user interface, improved troubleshooting, and expanded access to data and analytics, as well as an upgraded cloud-deployment platform. The company sells its products to industry verticals, including education, distributed enterprises, retail, hospitality, and healthcare through a network of authorized distributors, value-added resellers, and managed service providers. Aerohive Networks, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.

About Digimarc

Digimarc Corporation provides media identification and management solutions to government and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It offers Digimarc Intuitive Computing Platform, a comprehensive set of technologies for identifying, discovering, and interacting with digitally-enhanced media, which includes Digimarc Barcode, a method for imperceptibly enhancing packaging, print, images, thermal labels, audio, and other objects with data that is detected by enabled devices, such as smart phones, computers, barcode scanners, and machine-vision equipment. The company also provides Digimarc Discover software that enables an ecosystem of connected devices to identify content or materials and deliver information. Its solutions are used in various media identification and management products and solutions, such as retail point of sale transaction processing; track and trace of products within the supply chain; quality control in manufacturing processes; counterfeiting and piracy deterrence; online e-publication piracy protection; content identification and media management; authentication and monitoring; linking to networks and providing access to information; and enhanced services in support of mobile commerce. The company provides its solutions directly and through its business partners. Digimarc Corporation was founded in 2008 and is based in Beaverton, Oregon.

