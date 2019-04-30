Aencoin Price Tops $0.0185 (AEN)

Aencoin (CURRENCY:AEN) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. In the last week, Aencoin has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar. One Aencoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0185 or 0.00000344 BTC on exchanges including LATOKEN and IDAX. Aencoin has a total market capitalization of $384,409.00 and approximately $147,308.00 worth of Aencoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $552.03 or 0.10264232 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00044315 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000273 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0966 or 0.00001796 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000827 BTC.

TrueChain (TRUE) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00012951 BTC.

About Aencoin

Aencoin (CRYPTO:AEN) is a token. It launched on May 10th, 2018. Aencoin’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,806,246 tokens. Aencoin’s official Twitter account is @aencoin . The official website for Aencoin is www.aencoin.com . The Reddit community for Aencoin is /r/Aenco and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Aencoin

Aencoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aencoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aencoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aencoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

