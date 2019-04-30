Aena SME SA (AENA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Aena SME SA (BME:AENA) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €156.18 ($181.61).

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AENA. Goldman Sachs Group set a €156.00 ($181.40) price target on Aena SME and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €154.00 ($179.07) price target on Aena SME and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. UBS Group set a €170.00 ($197.67) price target on Aena SME and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €146.00 ($169.77) price target on Aena SME and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €155.00 ($180.23) price target on Aena SME and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st.

Get Aena SME alerts:

Aena SME has a one year low of €137.05 ($159.36) and a one year high of €184.90 ($215.00).

Aena SME SA, formerly Aena SA, is a Spain-based company primarily engaged in the airports operation. Its activities are divided into four segments: Airports, which comprises Aeronautical subdivision, responsible for the management of airports, jetways, security, handling, cargo and fuel services, among others, as well as Commercial subdivision, including duty-free and specialty stores, restaurant services, car rental, as well as banking services and advertising; Services outside the terminal, which manages real estate assets, such as parking lots, warehouses and lands; International, which comprises operations of Company’s subsidiary, Aena Desarrollo Internacional SA, that invests in other airport owners principally in Mexico, Colombia and the United Kingdom; and Others, encompassing corporate activities.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Aena SME Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aena SME and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.