Advisor Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 2,865 Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (BUD)

Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,865 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BUD. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in the first quarter worth $26,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 493 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 4.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a report on Friday, February 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “top pick” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.96.
Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.35). Anheuser Busch Inbev had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Anheuser Busch Inbev NV will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a $1.1152 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. This is a boost from Anheuser Busch Inbev’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.91. Anheuser Busch Inbev’s payout ratio is currently 39.24%.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol.
