Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. Sells 5,800 Shares of Greif, Inc. (GEF)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) by 52.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s holdings in Greif were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in Greif in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,580,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Greif by 13.1% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Greif by 61.7% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 262,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,071,000 after purchasing an additional 100,047 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Greif by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,253,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $229,178,000 after purchasing an additional 50,538 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Greif by 3,124.9% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 313,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,814,000 after purchasing an additional 303,618 shares during the period. 48.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GEF shares. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Greif from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Greif from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 1st. Bank of America set a $38.00 price target on shares of Greif and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Greif in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Greif from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $40.38.

Shares of NYSE:GEF opened at $39.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Greif, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.80 and a 52 week high of $62.75.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $897.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.24 million. Greif had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 18.89%. Greif’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Greif, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. Greif’s payout ratio is 49.86%.

Greif Company Profile

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

