Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. Acquires Shares of 12,100 Atkore International Group Inc (ATKR)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atkore International Group Inc (NYSE:ATKR) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 12,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atkore International Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atkore International Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atkore International Group in the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of Atkore International Group by 40.9% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atkore International Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATKR stock opened at $24.53 on Tuesday. Atkore International Group Inc has a 52 week low of $17.47 and a 52 week high of $28.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $452.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.53 million. Atkore International Group had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 142.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Atkore International Group Inc will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ATKR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atkore International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Atkore International Group in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

In related news, insider Michael J. Schulte sold 57,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total value of $1,387,588.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 188,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,558,252.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Atkore International Group Company Profile

Atkore International Group Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

