Acorda Therapeutics (ACOR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.07) per share for the quarter.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $1.64. The business had revenue of $69.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.12 million. Acorda Therapeutics had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 12.98%. Acorda Therapeutics’s revenue was down 63.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts expect Acorda Therapeutics to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Acorda Therapeutics stock opened at $11.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 3.77. The company has a market cap of $531.58 million, a P/E ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.47. Acorda Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $10.55 and a 1-year high of $36.35.

ACOR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $32.00 target price on shares of Acorda Therapeutics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Acorda Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acorda Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acorda Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.56.

In other news, major shareholder Scopia Capital Management Lp sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $112,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Acorda Therapeutics

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Selincro, an orally administered drug for the treatment of alcohol dependence in Europe.

