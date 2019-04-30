A. O. Smith (AOS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 26.00%. The firm had revenue of $748.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $764.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. A. O. Smith updated its FY19 guidance to $2.69-$2.75 EPS and its FY 2019 guidance to $2.69-2.75 EPS.

NYSE AOS traded down $2.63 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,427,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,453,547. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. A. O. Smith has a one year low of $40.34 and a one year high of $65.57.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.72%.

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Paul W. Jones sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $980,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,867,383. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Paul R. Dana sold 4,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $239,382.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,891 shares in the company, valued at $291,604.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 38,036 shares of company stock worth $1,879,646 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AOS. Bremer Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 3,884.5% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,414,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 141.2% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

AOS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded A. O. Smith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded A. O. Smith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.88.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “A. O. Smith (AOS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/30/a-o-smith-aos-posts-earnings-results-misses-estimates-by-0-04-eps.html.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.