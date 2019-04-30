$839.42 Million in Sales Expected for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (DPZ) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) will announce sales of $839.42 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Domino’s Pizza’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $814.80 million and the highest is $852.20 million. Domino’s Pizza reported sales of $779.40 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will report full year sales of $3.72 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.65 billion to $3.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $4.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.96 billion to $4.21 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Domino’s Pizza.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The restaurant operator reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $835.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.59 million. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.50% and a negative return on equity of 12.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $276.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective (up previously from $305.00) on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $283.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Domino’s Pizza has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.16.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, Director James A. Goldman sold 1,190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.24, for a total transaction of $294,215.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,902,511.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $890,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DPZ. FMR LLC raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,065,435 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $512,206,000 after purchasing an additional 699,502 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at $116,931,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,380,982 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,334,427,000 after acquiring an additional 284,078 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 395,504 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $98,080,000 after acquiring an additional 125,515 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1,331.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 117,809 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,730,000 after acquiring an additional 109,581 shares during the period. 94.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DPZ traded up $1.71 on Tuesday, hitting $270.58. 709,111 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 916,913. The company has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.14, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.57. Domino’s Pizza has a 1 year low of $231.28 and a 1 year high of $305.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.88%.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

