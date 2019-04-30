$788.43 Million in Sales Expected for Just Energy Group Inc (JE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Just Energy Group Inc (NYSE:JE) (TSE:JE) will report sales of $788.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Just Energy Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $747.61 million and the highest estimate coming in at $823.80 million. Just Energy Group posted sales of $802.97 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Just Energy Group will report full year sales of $2.91 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.90 billion to $2.92 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.99 billion to $3.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Just Energy Group.

Just Energy Group (NYSE:JE) (TSE:JE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $731.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.75 million. Just Energy Group had a return on equity of 68.59% and a net margin of 6.19%.

JE has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on Just Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Just Energy Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. CIBC set a $5.00 price target on Just Energy Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 price target on shares of Just Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Just Energy Group in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Just Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.27.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JE. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Just Energy Group by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,289 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Just Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Dfpg Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Just Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Just Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Pensionmark Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Just Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. 29.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JE remained flat at $$3.65 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 122,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,685. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $538.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.54. Just Energy Group has a 52-week low of $2.80 and a 52-week high of $4.34.

Just Energy Group Company Profile

Just Energy Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity, natural gas, and renewable energy solutions in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, and Japan. It operates through Consumer Energy and Commercial Energy segments. The company offers various home and business energy solutions, including long-term fixed-price, variable-price, and flat-bill solutions to residential and commercial customers.

