$59.68 Million in Sales Expected for Appian Corp (APPN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Appian Corp (NASDAQ:APPN) will report sales of $59.68 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Appian’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $59.74 million and the lowest is $59.60 million. Appian posted sales of $51.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Appian will report full year sales of $260.47 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $259.50 million to $261.12 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $307.57 million, with estimates ranging from $304.73 million to $310.66 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Appian.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $60.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.74 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 21.81% and a negative return on equity of 87.66%. Appian’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Appian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Appian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Appian from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Appian to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Appian in a report on Friday, February 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

In other Appian news, VP David Leon Mitchell sold 3,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total value of $114,975.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert Charles Kramer sold 38,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $1,386,902.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,975 shares of company stock valued at $3,432,523. Corporate insiders own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Appian by 78.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,930,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,914,000 after buying an additional 847,007 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Appian by 78.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,930,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,914,000 after purchasing an additional 847,007 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Appian by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 483,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,921,000 after purchasing an additional 74,804 shares during the last quarter. Engle Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Appian by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Engle Capital Management L.P. now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,013,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakcliff Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Appian by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Oakcliff Capital Partners LP now owns 283,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,566,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. 27.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APPN traded up $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.09. The stock had a trading volume of 274,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,121. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.11 and a beta of 1.84. Appian has a twelve month low of $22.61 and a twelve month high of $43.61.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded or configured.

