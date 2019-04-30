50,179 Shares in Lennar Co. (LEN) Acquired by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 50,179 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,463,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LEN. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Lennar by 50.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,752 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 6,301 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Lennar during the third quarter worth about $2,427,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Lennar during the third quarter worth about $823,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Lennar during the third quarter worth about $546,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in Lennar by 831.5% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 188,515 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,802,000 after acquiring an additional 168,277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LEN opened at $52.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 14.77, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.32. Lennar Co. has a 1-year low of $37.29 and a 1-year high of $55.77.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The construction company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Lennar’s payout ratio is 2.52%.

LEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of Lennar in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Lennar from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Lennar to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Lennar from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Buckingham Research initiated coverage on shares of Lennar in a research report on Friday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.27.

In other Lennar news, President Jonathan M. Jaffe sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.94, for a total value of $978,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.43% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

