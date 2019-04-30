$34.52 Million in Sales Expected for Model N Inc (MODN) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN) will announce $34.52 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Model N’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $34.41 million and the highest estimate coming in at $34.64 million. Model N reported sales of $39.23 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 12%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Model N will report full year sales of $140.16 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $140.08 million to $140.23 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $155.56 million, with estimates ranging from $152.48 million to $158.48 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Model N.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.15. Model N had a negative return on equity of 51.86% and a negative net margin of 18.37%. The company had revenue of $35.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MODN. Zacks Investment Research cut Model N from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Model N in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Model N from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.88.

In other news, Director Alan S. Henricks sold 12,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $220,571.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $856,954.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David Barter sold 10,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total value of $182,047.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,276 shares of company stock worth $599,846. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Model N in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Model N in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Model N by 7,886.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,431 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 5,363 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its stake in Model N by 410.8% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 8,045 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 6,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Model N by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,218 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406 shares in the last quarter. 72.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MODN traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.54. 180,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,479. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Model N has a 52 week low of $12.60 and a 52 week high of $20.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $585.75 million, a P/E ratio of -25.40 and a beta of 0.59.

Model N

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and technology companies. The company's cloud-based revenue management solutions include Revenue Cloud for Pharma, Revenue Cloud for Med Tech, and Revenue Cloud for Semiconductors and High Tech Manufacturing. It develops software applications, such as managed care and government pricing for life science companies; and channel incentives for technology companies.

