28,746 Shares in iShares ESG MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) Purchased by Ellis Investment Partners LLC

Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 28,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LifePlan Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EAFE ETF by 134.1% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Watermark Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EAFE ETF by 223.1% in the fourth quarter. Watermark Asset Management Inc. now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EAFE ETF by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGD opened at $65.07 on Tuesday. iShares ESG MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $55.20 and a 1 year high of $69.58.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/30/28746-shares-in-ishares-esg-msci-eafe-etf-esgd-purchased-by-ellis-investment-partners-llc.html.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.