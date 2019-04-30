2,825 Shares in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (ARW) Acquired by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,825 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Arrow Electronics by 6.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,742,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $423,313,000 after acquiring an additional 370,095 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Arrow Electronics by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 918,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,269,000 after acquiring an additional 86,631 shares during the last quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA increased its stake in Arrow Electronics by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA now owns 29,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. increased its stake in Arrow Electronics by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. now owns 2,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in Arrow Electronics by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 7,937,507 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $585,153,000 after acquiring an additional 70,647 shares during the last quarter. 94.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ARW shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.33 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 1st. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.33.

Shares of NYSE:ARW opened at $84.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.69 and a 52 week high of $86.62.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The technology company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.94 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 14.88%. Arrow Electronics’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Long sold 53,984 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total transaction of $4,356,508.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 366,253 shares in the company, valued at $29,556,617.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Long sold 25,835 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total transaction of $2,123,378.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 381,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,316,691.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,351 shares of company stock worth $8,322,837. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

