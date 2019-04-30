28,005 Shares in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) Purchased by Jacobs & Co. CA

Jacobs & Co. CA bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 28,005 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $714,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1,893.9% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,316 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 58.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, Director Mubadala Investment Co Pjsc sold 34,906,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.43, for a total transaction of $817,851,469.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total value of $165,240.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $798,081.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,273,166 shares of company stock worth $826,504,089 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

AMD traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.54. 774,434 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,965,500. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.71, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.77 and a 52 week high of $34.14.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 37.84% and a net margin of 5.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $27.00 target price on Advanced Micro Devices and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.52.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

