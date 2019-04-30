2,500 Shares in Valero Energy Co. (VLO) Purchased by Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 876.2% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 126.0% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 452 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen M. Waters acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $84.97 per share, for a total transaction of $42,485.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

VLO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.20 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 5th. Finally, Argus set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Valero Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.52.

NYSE VLO opened at $89.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.81 and a fifty-two week high of $126.98. The firm has a market cap of $37.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.17.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $24.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.38 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities. It produces conventional and premium gasolines, gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB), diesel fuels, low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels, CARB diesel, other distillates, jet fuels, asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products.

