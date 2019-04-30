2,000 Shares in J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (JBHT) Acquired by Capital Investment Counsel Inc

Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FTB Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 276 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co grew its stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 169.1% during the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 296 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 116.0% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 337 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBHT stock opened at $95.61 on Tuesday. J B Hunt Transport Services Inc has a fifty-two week low of $88.38 and a fifty-two week high of $131.74. The stock has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.44.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.16). J B Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 29.84% and a net margin of 5.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that J B Hunt Transport Services Inc will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. J B Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.34%.

In related news, EVP Nicholas Hobbs sold 3,000 shares of J B Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.04, for a total transaction of $336,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Alfred C. Harper sold 7,100 shares of J B Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.87, for a total value of $751,677.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,773,957.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,986 shares of company stock valued at $1,402,544 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JBHT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded J B Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank set a $125.00 price target on J B Hunt Transport Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Buckingham Research dropped their price target on J B Hunt Transport Services from $132.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Loop Capital dropped their price target on J B Hunt Transport Services to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on J B Hunt Transport Services from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.89.

J B Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

