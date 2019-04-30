$2.37 Billion in Sales Expected for PVH Corp (PVH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) will post $2.37 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for PVH’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.36 billion to $2.38 billion. PVH reported sales of $2.31 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PVH will report full-year sales of $10.07 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.00 billion to $10.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $10.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.26 billion to $10.73 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow PVH.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The textile maker reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.08. PVH had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. PVH’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on PVH from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on PVH to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on PVH from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on PVH to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.40.

NYSE:PVH traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $128.99. 773,671 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,117,573. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. PVH has a 52 week low of $86.46 and a 52 week high of $169.22. The company has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.08.

PVH announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the textile maker to reacquire up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Dana Perlman sold 1,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.92, for a total value of $135,881.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Francis K. Duane sold 6,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.27, for a total value of $785,383.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of PVH by 30.7% in the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 77,340 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,432,000 after buying an additional 18,150 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PVH during the first quarter valued at approximately $481,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in PVH by 1.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,073 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in PVH by 590.9% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 9,002 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 7,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PVH during the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

