$2.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Brighthouse Financial Inc (BHF) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF) will post earnings of $2.12 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Brighthouse Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.09. Brighthouse Financial posted earnings per share of $2.36 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial will report full-year earnings of $8.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.85 to $9.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $10.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.70 to $10.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Brighthouse Financial.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 11th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.18). Brighthouse Financial had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion.

BHF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brighthouse Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. BidaskClub downgraded Brighthouse Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. TheStreet upgraded Brighthouse Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Brighthouse Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.64.

BHF stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.58. The stock had a trading volume of 33,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,788,155. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Brighthouse Financial has a 1-year low of $28.52 and a 1-year high of $52.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.54, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.11.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BHF. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 91.5% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 321.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 62,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 47,476 shares during the last quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ increased its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 34.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 121,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,390,000 after purchasing an additional 31,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 94.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

See Also: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brighthouse Financial (BHF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.