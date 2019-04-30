1ST TR ENERGY I/SH (FIF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11

1ST TR ENERGY I/SH (NYSE:FIF) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st.

1ST TR ENERGY I/SH has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.4% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:FIF opened at $16.21 on Tuesday. 1ST TR ENERGY I/SH has a twelve month low of $12.26 and a twelve month high of $16.89.

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, including pipeline companies, utilities, and other companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues from operating or providing services in support of infrastructure assets such as pipelines, power transmission, and petroleum and natural gas storage in the petroleum, natural gas, and power generation industries.

