1ST Source Bank Has $2.95 Million Stake in Travelers Companies Inc (TRV)

1ST Source Bank lessened its stake in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,164 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $2,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Buffington Mohr McNeal acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 11,730.3% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,525,799 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495,996 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 120.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TRV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Compass Point began coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co set a $130.00 target price on Travelers Companies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.67.

In related news, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 2,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $418,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,580 shares in the company, valued at $2,741,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 66,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.22, for a total value of $8,756,666.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 134,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,750,799.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 174,541 shares of company stock valued at $23,322,141 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRV opened at $141.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.07. Travelers Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $111.08 and a 1 year high of $141.94.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.94 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 8.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Travelers Companies Inc will post 11.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.45%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

