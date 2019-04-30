19,272 Shares in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB) Purchased by Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC

Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 19,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,137,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Hudock Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 193.0% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 491,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,599. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $106.42 and a 12 month high of $111.50.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.2349 dividend. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

WARNING: This news story was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/30/19272-shares-in-ishares-national-muni-bond-etf-mub-purchased-by-osborn-williams-donohoe-llc.html.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.