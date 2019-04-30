190,468 Shares in Garrett Motion Inc (GTX) Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Garrett Motion Inc (NYSE:GTX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 190,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,350,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Garrett Motion stock opened at $18.85 on Tuesday. Garrett Motion Inc has a 1 year low of $11.01 and a 1 year high of $22.00. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.65.

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $799.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.48 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Garrett Motion Inc will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Garrett Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Garrett Motion in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Garrett Motion in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Desjardins downgraded shares of Garrett Motion to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Garrett Motion from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Garrett Motion Company Profile

Garrett Motion Inc designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers and the aftermarket worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers. Its integrated vehicle health management tools detect intermittent faults and anomalies to provide understanding of the real-time health of a vehicle system.

