$154.54 Million in Sales Expected for Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) to report sales of $154.54 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Guidewire Software’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $153.70 million to $156.00 million. Guidewire Software reported sales of $140.47 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, June 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Guidewire Software will report full year sales of $729.69 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $728.50 million to $732.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $839.61 million, with estimates ranging from $824.70 million to $867.56 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Guidewire Software.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $169.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.73 million. Guidewire Software had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 5.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GWRE shares. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Friday, February 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Guidewire Software from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Guidewire Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.40.

Shares of GWRE traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $106.50. The company had a trading volume of 520,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,937. The company has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,198.00, a P/E/G ratio of 31.35 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 7.45, a quick ratio of 7.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Guidewire Software has a 52-week low of $73.82 and a 52-week high of $108.05.

In related news, CEO Marcus Ryu sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.18, for a total value of $1,763,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Polelle sold 2,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total value of $258,720.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,449 shares in the company, valued at $516,020.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 70,350 shares of company stock worth $6,557,323. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in Guidewire Software by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Trust National Association bought a new stake in Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers that prefer to subscribe to a cloud-based solution.

