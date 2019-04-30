$133.47 Million in Sales Expected for Nextgen Healthcare Inc (NXGN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Nextgen Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:NXGN) to announce $133.47 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Nextgen Healthcare’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $130.90 million and the highest is $135.87 million. Nextgen Healthcare posted sales of $135.78 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nextgen Healthcare will report full-year sales of $527.01 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $525.30 million to $530.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $554.94 million, with estimates ranging from $550.00 million to $560.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Nextgen Healthcare.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Svb Leerink raised Nextgen Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Leerink Swann raised Nextgen Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nextgen Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Dougherty & Co raised Nextgen Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nextgen Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Shares of NASDAQ NXGN opened at $19.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.54, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.15. Nextgen Healthcare has a 52 week low of $13.17 and a 52 week high of $23.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Nextgen Healthcare by 61.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 14,981 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of Nextgen Healthcare by 13.3% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 25,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Nextgen Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $328,000. Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Nextgen Healthcare by 9.0% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 217,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,656,000 after purchasing an additional 17,874 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Nextgen Healthcare by 50.4% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the period. 71.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software, services, and analytics solutions to medical and dental group practices in the United States. The company's principal products include NextGen Enterprise EHR, which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

