12,270 Shares in Yum! Brands, Inc. (YUM) Purchased by Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 12,270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,216,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in YUM. Athena Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 70.0% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 340 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 462 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 480 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 74.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of YUM stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.10. The stock had a trading volume of 3,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,734,169. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.09 and a 12-month high of $104.44. The stock has a market cap of $31.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.55.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.57). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 27.11% and a negative return on equity of 14.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on YUM. Zacks Investment Research raised Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Yum! Brands to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Yum! Brands from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yum! Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.71.

In related news, CEO Greg Creed sold 32,502 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total transaction of $3,065,263.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,595,002.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tanya L. Domier acquired 2,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $94.23 per share, for a total transaction of $249,897.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 98,922 shares of company stock valued at $9,384,824. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

