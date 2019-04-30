11,715 Shares in iShares Gold Trust (IAU) Acquired by Enterprise Financial Services Corp

Enterprise Financial Services Corp bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 11,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IAU. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 89.1% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $12.25 on Tuesday. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $11.25 and a twelve month high of $12.90.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

