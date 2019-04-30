0Chain (ZCN) Reaches Market Cap of $3.44 Million

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 30th. 0Chain has a total market cap of $3.44 million and approximately $93,984.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, 0Chain has traded 18.4% lower against the dollar. One 0Chain token can currently be bought for $0.0858 or 0.00001592 BTC on popular exchanges including Ethfinex, IDEX and Bilaxy.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About 0Chain

0Chain (ZCN) is a token. Its launch date was May 31st, 2018. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,116,166 tokens. The official website for 0Chain is 0chain.net . 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud . The official message board for 0Chain is medium.com/0chain . The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain

Buying and Selling 0Chain

0Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Ethfinex and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

