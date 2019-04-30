$0.92 Earnings Per Share Expected for ConocoPhillips (COP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) to post earnings of $0.92 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for ConocoPhillips’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.97 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.90. ConocoPhillips reported earnings of $0.96 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 30th.

On average, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will report full-year earnings of $4.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.39 to $4.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.13 to $7.98. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ConocoPhillips.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The energy producer reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.16% and a return on equity of 16.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share.

COP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 4th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Friday, January 11th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $76.00 to $82.00 in a report on Sunday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 50.0% in the first quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 10,725 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 40.2% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 22,417 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 6,433 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 50.6% during the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 23,809 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 8,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Torch Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.4% during the first quarter. Torch Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,860 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COP stock opened at $63.41 on Thursday. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $56.75 and a 12 month high of $80.24. The company has a market cap of $71.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Featured Story: Straddles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ConocoPhillips (COP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.