$0.42 EPS Expected for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (SOI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (NYSE:SOI) to post earnings per share of $0.42 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.40. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure posted earnings of $0.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 35.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, April 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will report full-year earnings of $1.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $2.05. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $2.81. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 21.52%. The company had revenue of $57.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s revenue for the quarter was up 127.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SOI. Cowen set a $21.00 price target on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Johnson Rice set a $24.00 price target on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. B. Riley began coverage on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in a report on Sunday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.94.

In related news, major shareholder Yorktown Energy Partners X, L. sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total transaction of $31,160,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James R. Burke sold 8,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total value of $147,638.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 1.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,700,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,128,000 after purchasing an additional 24,008 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 175.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 625,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,818,000 after purchasing an additional 398,370 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 110.8% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 10,631 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 237.0% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 25,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 19.3% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 51,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 8,398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SOI opened at $18.00 on Thursday. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a twelve month low of $10.50 and a twelve month high of $20.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $874.21 million, a PE ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.84.

About Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc manufactures and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. Its systems to transfer large quantities of proppant and chemicals to the well sites.

