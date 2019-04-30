-$0.34 Earnings Per Share Expected for GlycoMimetics Inc (GLYC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that GlycoMimetics Inc (NASDAQ:GLYC) will report earnings per share of ($0.34) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for GlycoMimetics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.38) and the highest is ($0.30). GlycoMimetics posted earnings of ($0.33) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GlycoMimetics will report full year earnings of ($1.23) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.82) to ($0.22). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.69) to ($0.33). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow GlycoMimetics.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02).

Several brokerages have recently commented on GLYC. BidaskClub raised GlycoMimetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on GlycoMimetics in a report on Friday, April 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of GlycoMimetics in a report on Friday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GlycoMimetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded GlycoMimetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. GlycoMimetics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.80.

Shares of NASDAQ GLYC traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.48. 196,744 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 230,980. GlycoMimetics has a 1 year low of $8.29 and a 1 year high of $19.20. The company has a market cap of $554.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.58 and a beta of 2.76.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Man Group plc lifted its stake in GlycoMimetics by 627.1% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 411,995 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,933,000 after acquiring an additional 355,329 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in GlycoMimetics by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,691,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,358,000 after acquiring an additional 26,951 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in GlycoMimetics by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 9,175 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in GlycoMimetics by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 29,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in GlycoMimetics by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438 shares in the last quarter.

About GlycoMimetics

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company's advanced drug candidate, rivipansel, is a pan-selectin antagonist, which is developed for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis in sickle cell disease and is in a Phase III clinical trial, conducted by its strategic collaboration with Pfizer Inc It is also developing uproleselan, an E-selectin antagonist that is evaluated in a Phase I/II clinical trial as a potential treatment for acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as Phase III trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

