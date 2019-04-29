Zynga (ZNGA) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Zynga in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. They set a buy rating and a $5.30 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised Zynga from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Barclays set a $4.00 price objective on Zynga and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Sunday, December 30th. Stephens started coverage on Zynga in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. They set an equal weight rating and a $4.75 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Zynga in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4.98.

NASDAQ:ZNGA opened at $5.51 on Thursday. Zynga has a 1 year low of $3.32 and a 1 year high of $5.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 275.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.41.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). Zynga had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 1.14%. The business had revenue of $248.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Zynga will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 36,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.35, for a total transaction of $196,869.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,970 shares in the company, valued at $310,139.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 41,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.38, for a total value of $223,270.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 571,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,073,927.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,095,503 shares of company stock valued at $16,878,435 over the last ninety days. 9.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZNGA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Zynga by 2,424.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 623,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after acquiring an additional 598,743 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Zynga by 39.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 165,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 46,541 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Zynga by 5,238.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,775,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742,195 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Zynga by 41.4% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 10,244,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,079,000 after acquiring an additional 2,997,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Zynga by 6.1% during the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 2,241,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,935,000 after acquiring an additional 129,806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

